WAYNESBURG — Hayden Sierocky ran for three touchdowns and passed for another as Ligonier Valley defeated Waynesburg 42-7 in a nonconference game Friday night.

Ligonier Valley (3-3) led 14-0 after one quarter, then scored two touchdowns in the final 1:29 of the first half to break open the game.

Sierocky scored on runs of 12, 5 and 12 yards and threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Matthew Marinchak on the final play of the first half to make it 27-0.

Waynesburg (0-6) scored on a 10-yard TD run by Darnell Johnson midway through the fourth quarter, cutting Ligtonier Valley's lead to 35-7.

Ligonier Valley rushed for 297 yards.

Breydon Woods rushed for 102 yards on 20 carries for Waynesburg.

