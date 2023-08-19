A year ago, Belle Vernon reached the pinnacle as it won the WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A championships.
With an abundance or talent returning, could the Leopards provide an encore and win both titles again?
“We were able to take the next step as a program last season by winning not only the WPIAL championship but also the PIAA state championship,” said coach Matt Humbert. “But this is a new year.
“With many returning starters and contributors to last year’s team, we are hoping to defend both crowns.”
The Leopards return 10 players on offense who started games last season and 11 on defense, but Humbert knows the team must continue to improve if it is going to go repeat.
“To do this, the team must continue to grow and develop together in all three phases of the game,” he said. “We also have to fill a few positions due to graduation.
“The basic pillars of the program remain unchanged: play physical, smart football while minimizing mistakes and take advantage of the opportunities presented to us.”
Leading the way for the Leopards are a pair of seniors who are Division I recruits in Penn State commit Quinton Martin and Eastern Michigan commit Braden Laux.
Last season, Martin rushed for 1,274 yards, averaging 8.6 yards per carry and scored 21 touchdowns, including 10 in the postseason. Martin caught 29 passes for seven scores and returned two punts for touchdowns.
“We have worked hard all offseason,” said Martin, a two-time all-state selection. “We want to get it going.”
Laux completed 73 passes for 1,019 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 501 yards and eight scores.
“The summer went fast, weightlifting, and everything,” Laux said. “It is time to get to work, and it is one game at a time. Our main focus is every day is the scrimmages and then the opener at Laurel Highlands.”
The unsung, hero of the Leopards offense is senior running back Jake Gedekoh.
Despite limited touches, he finished with 768 yards, an 8.2 yards per carry average, and had 12 rushing. touchdowns. He also averaged 25.2 yards per catch with one receiving touchdown.
“Jake is a throwback kid, and one of the nucleus of the team offensively and defensively,” Humbert said. “If you focus on us, he isn’t a household name, but he’s gritty and a well-rounded football player.”
There is no telling what kind of numbers Martin, Laux, and Gedekoh would have put up had they not sat out the second half of several games last year, and more of the same could happen this year in Interstate Conference play.
Three of Laux’s main targets in the passing game return. Back are senior receiver Colton Lee, junior receiver Alonzo Wade and senior tight end Aiden Johnson.
A quartet of seniors who started on the offensive line last season are back: left tackle Jake Heckle, left guard Dane Levi, center Luke Bryer and right guard Dylan Dewitt.
Senior Zach Zelinski is the fullback, and senior Perry Riggle and sophomore Ryan Kent are competing for the right tackle spot.
Defensively last year, the Leopards didn’t give up a touchdown in the second half over the last 11 games, and defensive coordinator Brett Berish’s group could be even better this year.
Levi, Bryer and Laux return with starting experience on the line. Gedekoh, Wade, Lee and senior Tanner Moody are back at linebacker, and Martin will again be the shutdown cornerback. The trio of senior Adam LaCarte, junior Anthony Crews and sophomore Deaubre Lightfoot also return in the secondary.
Johnson and Riggle will also be in the mix on the defensive line.
Martin, Gedekoh, and Crews will return kicks while senior Willie Schwerha is back to handle the kicking duties.
Humbert, who has a 107-30 career record between BV and Ringgold, mentioned Lightfoot, Riggle, junior running back/linebacker Kole Doppelheuer, sophomore quarterback/defensive back Curtis Wade and sophomore two-way lineman Ryan Kent as top newcomers.
The team is still improving, according to Humbert.
“I think morale is high, and we are where we are in our progression and transitionally,” he said. “We have to keep the kids grounded, and the kids realize everything is earned. They understand the philosophy that everything is a grind and a process and they are trying to enjoy the process.”
The Leopards again have a tough non-conference schedule.
After opening Sept. 1 at Laurel Highlands, BV hosts McKeesport, goes to Penn-Trafford and hosts arch nemesis Thomas Jefferson before heading into Interstate Conference play.
The Leps played the same rough schedule last season, so the senior-laden team (18 seniors) knows what lies ahead.
“A lot of these seniors realize that time is finite, and their expiration date is here,” Humbert said. “These seniors want to make the most of what they have left.”
