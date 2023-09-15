JEFFERSON — Quarterback Jake Layhue had four touchdowns runs, Spencer Petrucci added two scores and California won its Class A Tri-County South Conference opener over Jefferson-Morgan, 48-21, on Friday night at Parker Field.
Layhue scored on runs of one, three, three and 10 yards as the Trojans improved to 1-0 in the conference and 3-1 overall.
