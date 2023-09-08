BELLE VERNON — Quarterback Braden Laux ran three yards for a touchdown in overtime as Belle Vernon rallied to beat visiting McKeesport 21-14 in a non-conference game Friday night.
Belle Vernon (2-0) trailed 14-7 in the third quarter but Anthony Crews broke off a 65-yard touchdown run that tied the score at 14-14. Crews scored both of the Leopards' TDs in regulation. He opened the scoring by catching a 31-yard touchdown pass from Laux in the first quarter.
