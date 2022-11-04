NEW CASTLE — Landon Smith ran for four first-half touchdowns and second-seeded Laurel rolled to a 53-8 victory over Carmichaels in a Class A first-round playoff game Friday night.
Smith scored on runs of 39, 19, 34 and four yards to spark Laurel (9-1) to a 28-0 lead. The Spartans led 21-0 after one quarter and 41-0 at halftime.
Aidan Collins had a three-yard TD run in the first half and Chase Tristman threw a scoring pass to Colin Bartley.
The lone touchdown for Carmichaels (7-4) came when Alec Anderson threw a 25-yard pass to Tyler Richmond in the fourth quarter.
