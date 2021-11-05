NEW CASTLE — Luke McCoy and Kobe DeRosa each scored three touchdowns to help Laurel rout McGuffey 41-2 in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA playoffs Friday night.
McCoy returned an interception for a score and ran it in from 13 and 25 yards. DeRosa had TD runs of 33, 13 and eight yards.
McGuffey (5-6) scored in the first quarter when a bad snap from center went into the end zone and Laurel fell on it for a safety. The Spartans (11-0) scored the next 41 points.
McCoy went 13 yards on the next Laurel possession for a score that gave the Spartans an 8-2 lead as Kobe DeRosa ran for the two-point conversion.
McCoy intercepted a Phillip McCuen pass and returned is for a touchdown to give Laurel a 15-2 lead as Zane Boughter hit the extra point.
A few possessions later, McCoy broke off a 25-yard touchdown run with 6:05 left in the half.
DeRosa finished the scoring with a 33-yard run with 4:23 left before halftime.