WAYNESBURG — Cole Jones scored on a one-yard plunge with 2:12 remaining to give Jefferson-Morgan a 15-8 victory over Waynesburg in a non-conference game Friday night.
After a scoreless first half, Jones opened the scoring with an 80-yard touchdown pass to Ewing Jamison midway through the third quarter to give the Rockets (1-1) an 8-0 lead.
