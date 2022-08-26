By Colin Rhodes
For the Observer-Reporter
WAYNESBURG – High school football was back in Greene County, though it started a little later than scheduled Friday night.
The Carmichaels Mighty Mikes visited the Waynesburg Central Raiders in the season-opening nonconference matchup. Lightning delayed the start of the game for 53 minutes.
It was lightning-quick strikes by Carmichaels and a thunderous and stingy defense that helped the Mikes to a 24-0 victory.
Carmichaels led 12-0 after two quarters.
Quarterback Alec Anderson connected with Tyler Richmond on a 24-yard pass in the end zone for the touchdown. The point after was no good, giving the Mikes a 6-0 lead with 3:20 left in the first quarter.
Anderson found the end zone again the next quarter, this time on the ground from one yard out. With 5:05 until halftime, Carmichaels went for two but failed to convert, leaving the score at 12-0 heading into halftime.
The only reason Waynesburg stayed within two scores was because the Raiders recovered three fumbles by Carmichaels. Despite this, the Raiders only converted one first down, on a 29-yard completion from Chase Fox to Colby Pauley, in the first half.
Carmichaels’ control continued in the third quarter. Anderson and Richmond connected again for a touchdown pass with 5:44 left in the third.
Waynesburg had a drive going in the third but turned the ball over on downs. Carmichaels then took the ensuing drive into the fourth quarter and turned it into points on a Ayden Adamson rushing touchdown from two yards. The extra point by Christopher Mincer was good, and the Mikes lead 25-0 with 4:45 left in the fourth.
Anderson was 12 of 24 for 197 passing yards on and two touchdowns as well as a rushing score.
