Burgettstown helmet left to right

PITTSBURGH — Martin Laso's 27-yard field goal in the third quarter broke a tie and sent Burgettstown to a 17-14 victory over Northgate in a Class A Big Seven Conference game Friday night

Burgettstown (1-4, 3-4) came from behind in the first half. The Blue Devils used a 23-yard touchdown pass from Jackson LaRocka to Caleb Russell late in the second quarter to take a 14-8 lead.

After Northgate (1-4, 2-6) tied the score at 14-14 on a 75-yard scoring pass from Austin Mitchell to Lewis Clark, Burgettstown answered with the Laso field goal.

The Blue Devils' defense then made the three-point cushion hold, getting sack of Mitchell by Teddy Gray on the game's final play to secure the win.

LaRocka opened the scoring with a one-yard plunge in the first quarter but Northgate grabbed an 8-7 lead on a 25-yard TD run and two-point conversion in the second quarter.

Russell led the Burgettstown ground game with 18 carries for 100 yards.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In