PITTSBURGH — Martin Laso's 27-yard field goal in the third quarter broke a tie and sent Burgettstown to a 17-14 victory over Northgate in a Class A Big Seven Conference game Friday night
Burgettstown (1-4, 3-4) came from behind in the first half. The Blue Devils used a 23-yard touchdown pass from Jackson LaRocka to Caleb Russell late in the second quarter to take a 14-8 lead.
After Northgate (1-4, 2-6) tied the score at 14-14 on a 75-yard scoring pass from Austin Mitchell to Lewis Clark, Burgettstown answered with the Laso field goal.
The Blue Devils' defense then made the three-point cushion hold, getting sack of Mitchell by Teddy Gray on the game's final play to secure the win.
LaRocka opened the scoring with a one-yard plunge in the first quarter but Northgate grabbed an 8-7 lead on a 25-yard TD run and two-point conversion in the second quarter.
Russell led the Burgettstown ground game with 18 carries for 100 yards.