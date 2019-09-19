PITTSBURGH – Nathan Lagare scored two third-period goals only 23 seconds apart as the Pittsburgh Penguins pulled away for a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in a preseason game Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.
Pittsburgh’s Jake Gentzel broke a 1-1 tie when he bounced a goal off the shoulder of Columbus goaltender Veini Vehvilainen with 7:32 remaining in the second period.
Lagare, who the Penguins traded up to select in the third round of the draft this year, scored his first goal six minutes into the third period and capped the scoring less than a minute later.
Pittsburgh took a 1-0 lead in the first period on a power-play goal by Alex Galchenyuk.
Sonny Milano scored the only goal for Columbus.