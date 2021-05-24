The inability to find the energy to run a high school football program the way he knows it needs done, and after a second ACL injury to his son Colby, Joe Kuhns recently decided to resign as Beth-Center’s head football coach after five seasons at the helm.
“I’d be lying to say Colby’s injury wasn’t part of the reason, but I have been struggling to find the energy to continue to be the kind of coach I need to be to lead a high school program,” Kuhns explained.
“It’s a 12-month job now and if you take time off, you’re behind. I’ve been involved in football since I was 7 years old. The injury to Colby happened. I tried to work our youth camps and just couldn’t find the energy for it. If I’m not all the way in, how could I ask my players and coaches to be? It wouldn’t be fair to anyone.”
In five years (2016-2020) at Beth-Center, Kuhns had a 19-30 record. The Bulldogs won 17 games in Kuhns’ first three seasons. Beth-Center qualified for the WPIAL playoffs all three seasons but lost in the first round each time – twice against Steel Valley.
The past two seasons were quite difficult as the Bulldogs lost 15 of 17 games, including 12 of 13 Century Conference games.
Denise Fundy and Frank Morgan, the athletic directors for Beth-Center, said Monday they are looking for a coach who will bring longevity.
“We’re looking for someone who will be here a long time,” Morgan said.
Added Fundy: “We’d like someone who is willing to work the program from the bottom up. We’re looking for a coach to go into the youth program and install the system at that level so that when the kids get to varsity they know what Beth-Center football is about.”
Fundy said Colby Kuhns’ “unfortunate injury put a new spin” on Joe Kuhns’ plans to return as coach in 2021.
Colby Kuhns was the starting quarterback as a sophomore in 2019 and suffered his first ACL injury in the second game that season. He returned last season and was going to be counted on to lead the way for the Bulldogs in 2021.
However, he suffered a knee injury during a baseball game this spring and will not be able to play football this coming season.
Joe Kuhns said he wants to be at his son’s side while he rehabilitates his knee.
Kuhns added that it will give him and his wife, Kim, the opportunity to watch their daughter, Kennedy, a rising senior and standout volleyball player and conference champion javelin thrower at West Virginia Wesleyan, in Buckhannon.
“This is Kennedy’s senior year,” Kuhns said. “She was just selected as a captain. We now have the opportunity to see all of her volleyball matches and track meets. We’ll be making a lot of trips to Buckhannon.
Kuhns, 51, did not close the door on a return to coaching at some point.
“If Colby can return to maybe compete in college, we want to be there for him,” Kuhns said. “I feel I really need to walk away from coaching at least four or five years. Heck no, I’m not saying this is forever. I enjoyed my time at Beth-Center. I’d put those 2017 and 2018 teams up against any here in the last 20 years. We knew the last couple years were going to be pretty tough.”
Kuhns was a successful athlete at Beth-Center and a proven football coach when he was hired in February 2016 to succeed Ed Woods.
Kuhns played three years at Beth-Center before graduating in 1987.
The four seasons before coming to Beth-Center, Kuhns was as an assistant coach at Waynesburg University. Previous to that, he coached California High School to six consecutive playoff berths. Kuhns, a California University graduate, left the Trojans’ job in 2008 with a 38-36 record.
Kuhns was named the 2004 Tri-County South Conference Coach of the Year, and in 2007 was a finalist for the Washington/Greene County Coach of the Year award. Following a strong 2005 regular season, Kuhns coached his team to its first playoff victory in 19 years. The following season, the Trojans won the 2006 Tri-County South Conference championship.
He also had a three-year stint as Waynesburg High School‘s head coach. Prior to becoming a head coach, Kuhns served as an assistant at Ringgold and Jefferson-Morgan.