DORMONT — Keystone Oaks shut out the Charleroi 42-0 for a Class 2A Century Conference home victory Friday night.
Charleroi slips to 0-2 in the conference and 1-4 overall.
Shawn Reick carried the ball eight times for 130 yards and a touchdown for Keystone Oaks (2-1, 4-2).
