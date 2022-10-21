Washington football helmet

DORMONT – Washington’s trip north to venerable Dormont Memorial Stadium held some promise for the Prexies as they sought to gain the driver’s seat for second place in the Class 2A Century Conference.

Unfortunately the host Golden Eagles did not cooperate and pounded their way to a 35-21 win over the Prexies. Keystone Oaks (4-1, 7-2) now holds the cards for second place in the conference while Washington (3-2, 6-3) faces McGuffey next week at Wash High Stadium.

