Canon-McMillan football helmet

HARMONY — Jake Kasper rushed for 146 yards on 23 carries and scored four touchdowns as Canon-McMillan won its first game of the season, 33-21, in a Class 6A Tri-County Five Conference Friday night.

The Big Macs (1-1, 1-2) overcame a 14-7 deficit at the end of the first quarter, outscoring the Raiders (0-1, 1-2) 26-7 the rest of the way.

