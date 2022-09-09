HARMONY — Jake Kasper rushed for 146 yards on 23 carries and scored four touchdowns as Canon-McMillan won its first game of the season, 33-21, in a Class 6A Tri-County Five Conference Friday night.
The Big Macs (1-1, 1-2) overcame a 14-7 deficit at the end of the first quarter, outscoring the Raiders (0-1, 1-2) 26-7 the rest of the way.
Canon-McMillan took the lead for good when Mike Evans passed 11 yards to Austyn Winkleblech with 2:07 remaining in the first half. The score gave the Big Macs a 21-14 lead. Evans completed 12 of 23 passes for 150 yards.
Kasper had a pair of one-yard scoring plunges in the second half. He had TD runs of 28 and two yards in the first half to tie the score at 14-14.
Seeneca Valley quarterback Graham Hancox had TD runs of six and one yards and fired an 87-yard scoring pas to Jackson Wetzel.
The C-M defense held Seneca Valley to only 10 first downs and 237 total yards.
Seneca Valley was the top-ranked Class 6A team in the WPIAL only two weeks ago, before losing to both Peters Township and Canon-McMillan.
