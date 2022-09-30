ELLSWORTH — Cole Jones threw three touchdown passes in the first half and the Rockets held off a fourth-quarter charge by Bentworth to edge the Bearcats 28-25 in the Class A Tri-County South Conference on Friday night.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-1, 4-2) scored 22 points in the second quarter to take a 28-10 lead at halftime. Jones three three TD passes in the quarter, covering 35, 32 and 12 yards, two to Hunter Guesman and the latter to Ryan Baker.
Jones completed 10 of 23 passes for 170 yards, which gives him 3,045 career passing yards.
Bentworth's Benjamin Hays returned a J-M fumble 65 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter that pulled the Bearcats (0-3, 2-4) to within 22-10.
Vitali Daniels threw two fourth-quarter TD passes, one to Lucas Burt and the other to Hays to trim J-M's lead to 28-25 with 1:55 remaining, but the Rockets recovered the enusing onside kickoff and ran out the clock.
Anthony Puckey booted a 27-yard field goal for Bentworth early in the second quarter. J-M's Johnny Gilbert opened the scoring with a four-yard touchdown run.
