Jefferson-Morgan football helmet

ELLSWORTH — Cole Jones threw three touchdown passes in the first half and the Rockets held off a fourth-quarter charge by Bentworth to edge the Bearcats 28-25 in the Class A Tri-County South Conference on Friday night.

Jefferson-Morgan (2-1, 4-2) scored 22 points in the second quarter to take a 28-10 lead at halftime. Jones three three TD passes in the quarter, covering 35, 32 and 12 yards, two to Hunter Guesman and the latter to Ryan Baker.

