WAYNESBURG — Owen Maddich scored three touchdowns and Jonathan Wolfe added two more as Jefferson-Morgan knocked off Bentworth 40-34 in a Tri-County South Conference game Friday night at Waynesburg University's John F. Wiley Stadium.
Maddich caught touchdown passes of 29, 38 and 26 yards from Colt Fowler.
Wolfe bulled over from one yard and broke off a 7-yard run for touchdowns for the Rockets (2-2,2-2), who have won two in a row.
Owen Petrisek rushed for 147 yards on 19 carries and scored on TD runs of 6 and 2 yards for Bentworth.
The Bearcats' Trent Cavanaugh ran for 191 yards on 22 carries and score on runs of 10, 6 and 37 yards.