JEFFERSON — Cole Jones threw a touchdown pass to Jace Bedillion on fourth-and-15 in overtime, then kicked the extra point to give Jefferson-Morgan a 27-26 victory over Jeannette on Friday night at Parker Field.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-1) led 20-14 in the third quarter before Jeannette (0-3) scored in the fourth quarter to tie game at 20-20, but the Jayhawks missed the extra point, which forced overtime.
