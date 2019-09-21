AVELLA — Jefferson-Morgan had five touchdown runs of five or fewer yards as it powered past Avella, 44-7, in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game.
Cole Jones had a pair of one-yard touchdown. Jonathan Wolfe scored on runs of five and two yards in the second half. Liam Ankrom scored on a four-yard run, along with a 21-yard touchdown run in the middle of the second quarter, as Jefferson-Morgan (2-2, 2-3) led 18-0 at halftime.
The lone score from Avella (0-2, 1-4) was a 21-yard pass from Derek Tarolli to Brandon Samol with 6:06 left in the third quarter.
Trevor Kniha opened the scoring for J-M late in the first quarter with a 10-yard interception return for a touchdown.