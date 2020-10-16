Jefferson-Morgan 20, Mapletown 13
MAPLETOWN — Jonathan Wolfe rushed for 141 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries to lead Jefferson-Morgan to a 20-13 comeback victory Friday night over Mapletown in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game.
Wolfe scored on a four-yard touchdown run with 27 seconds remaining in the third quarter as the Rockets (3-3, 3-3) took a 14-13 lead over the Maples (1-5,1-5) they would not relinquish.
Jefferson-Morgan added on to its lead when Colton Fowler found Owen Maddich for a 55-yard touchdown pass with 1:52 left in the game.
Although the Maples attempted to tie the game with a late drive, the Rockets defense stood tall with a sack on their own 30-yard line to end the game.
Mapletown received touchdown runs from Max Vanata and Landan Stevenson. Vanata found the end zone from four yards out, while Stevenson scored on a five-yard run.