ROGERSVILLE — Ben Jackson became the leading rusher in Greene County history with 313 yards on 25 carries in West Greene's, 62-8, in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game on Friday night.
The victory moves West Greene to 7-0 in the conference and 8-0 overall and clinches the conference title. Jefferson-Morgan fell to 2-4 and 2-7.
Jackson now has unofficially 6,354 career yards, overtaking another West Greene graduate, Rodney Wilson, who ran for 6,304 before graduating in 1993.
Jackson scored six touchdowns, the last one from 63 yards in the fourth quarter that broke the record with just over three minutes left on a running clock.
Jackson also scored on runs of 60, 1, 71, 7 and eight yards. He also caught a shuffle pass for a 26-yard score.