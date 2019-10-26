NEW CASTLE — Ben Jackson rushed for 367 yards and eight touchdowns on 17 carries, powering West Greene to a 59-26 victory over Union in a non-conference game on Friday night.
Jackson set the WPIAL's touchdown record for the regular season, finishing with 47. The previous record of 42 was held by Armstrong's Zane Dudek.
Jackson scored on runs of 30 and 10 yards in the first quarter, 11 and 95 yards in the second quarter, 78, four and 64 yards in the third quarter and capped the scoring with a 46-yard jaunt in the fourth quarter.
West Greene's Kolin Walker rushed for 164 yards on eight carries, which included a five-yard TD. The Pioneers (9-1) rushed for 529 yards and had 594 yards of total offense.
Union is 3-7.