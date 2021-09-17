JEFFERSON — Cole Jones passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Josh Wise returned an interception for a score, as Jefferson-Morgan won for the first time this season, defeating Avella 32-0 in a penalty-filled Tri-County South Conference opener Friday night at Parker Field.
Collin Bisceglia scored two touchdowns for the Rockets (1-0, 1-3), one on a 38-yard catch-and-run and the other on a 14-yard rush on an option play.
Jones staked J-M to a 12-0 lead when he threw a 17-yard TD pass to Colt Fowler in the first quarter and hooked up with Bisceglia in the second.
Jones made it 18-0 with a 17-yard TD jaunt.
Wise's 30-yard interception return for a score in the fourth quarter sealed the win for the Rockets, who overcame more than 150 yards in penalties.