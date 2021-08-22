By John Sacco
For the Observer-Reporter
Do not bother to talk to Brent Baker about hoping to bring success to the Jefferson-Morgan High School football team this season.
Baker, who was a Rocket assistant coach at two different times in the past, dismisses talk about Jefferson-Morgan hoping to be better or more competitive. Baker wants his players to believe they will be better through hard work, sacrifice and confidence.
Baker was hired to succeed Aaron Giorgi, who moved on to Waynesburg as its new head coach.
“The winning history here goes back quite a way,” Baker said. “It’s been quite awhile since we’ve had success here.”
How is Baker planning to reverse the losing trend?
“We’ve introduced a regimented, human performance-based approach,” he said. “It’s about connecting people, bringing people together.
“I’m not reinventing anything here. It’s about critical mass and bringing the community, kids and district together. We must improve our athletic development as we go forward. We need to develop and have a mentality that goes far beyond hoping, positive physical reinforcement.”
Jefferson-Morgan has suffered through some difficult years and endured eight consecutive losing seasons. The Rockets had only one winning season (2012) in the past 11 years.
Their last postseason win was in 2006.
The last time Jefferson-Morgan advanced to the WPIAL Class A semifinals was 2006. The Rockets defeated Duquesne – the last game in Duquesne football history – before losing to Rochester.
Baker’s goal is to return Jefferson-Morgan football to the days of success under Ben Parker, Bob Keys, Jan Haiden and WPIAL championship coaches Walt Whitehead (1973) and Dave Eavenson (1974).
The Rockets will face two early tests opening with non-conference games against Class A Leechburg, Class AA Washington and Class A Cornell.
Jefferson-Morgan will battle California, Carmichaels, West Greene, Mapletown, Avella, Bentworth and Monessen in the Class AQ Tri-County South Conference.
“I think there is a true belief in what we’re doing moving forward,” Baker said. “We need to turn that belief into expectations.”
Jefferson-Morgan had 23 players on its preseason roster, including five seniors: Colt Fowler, Joshua Wise, Caden Maskil, Easton Hanko and Austin Marinelli and six juniors, sophomores and freshmen, respectively.
Fowler stepped in last season at quarterback, but he could be a threat at numerous spots this year, including quarterback, fullback and receiver.
Baker also is counting on significant contributions from juniors Cole Jones and Andrew Vessels and sophomore Mason Sisler.
The Rockets would seem to have a good chance to gain a fast start in the Tri-County South, hosting Avella and then playing road games at Monessen and Bentworth, teams they would project to be considered favorites against. They’ll then meet California, Mapletown, West Greene and Carmichaels to close the regular season. Jefferson-Morgan will host the Trojans, the preseason favorite, and Carmichaels.
A year ago, the Rockets won three of their seven games, in the COVID-19 shortened season.
Baker, who served two stints as an assistant coach at Jefferson-Morgan and was on the coaching staffs under Joe Kuhns and Dave Sarra at Waynesburg, and Mike Bosnic, the current Wash High coach, when he was at Carmichaels.
Baker, who works on a government-supported team that studies regenerative medicine, exercise physiology and aging, will install his defensive scheme, which will feature a four lineman, two linebackers and five defensive backs.
Improving the defense is imperative to the Rockets’ overall improvement.
In 2020, Jefferson-Morgan allowed 247 points in seven games (35.3 per game) and in 2019, they yielded 377 points in 10 games (37.7 per game). In the past two seasons, the Rockets have surrendered 624 points in 17 games (36.7 per game). They have also allowed the opposition to score more than 30 points in 11 of their past 17 games.
“I’ve utilized this at the high school level in the past,” Baker said. “It made an immediate impact back in 2012. It will be streamlined as much as possible to let the kids get confident in it.
“We want the kids to trust in the process, take advantage of every day.”