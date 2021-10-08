JEFFERSON — Damani Stafford and Addison Panepinto each rushed for two touchdowns, and Ethan Fike returned and interception 86 yards for a score in the second quarter, as California defeated Jefferson-Morgan 47-12 Friday night in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game at Parker Field.
Stafford, who rushed for 182 yards, scored on runs of seven and 19 yards.
Fike's game-changing interception return came in the second quarter with California leading 14-6.
Hunter Assad ran for one TD and threw a 40-yard scoring pass to Caden Powell to give the Trojans the early lead. Penepinto had scoring runs of six and two yards in the fourth quarter.
Cole Jones got Jefferson-Morgan (1-3, 1-6) on the scoreboard with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Gilbert to make it 14-6. Jones also had a 56-yard touchdown pass to open second-half scoring and pull the Rockets to within 28-12.