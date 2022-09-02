New Trinity High School football coach Dan Knause knew the home opener Friday night would be emotional, regardless of how the game ended.
Knause previously coached the Hillers’ opponent, Chartiers Valley. He would be competing against coaches and players that he had developed a bond with.
His current team made him proud as Trinity defeated Chartiers Valley, 34-13, at a packed Hiller Field.
Trinity evened its record to 1-1 while the Colts, held scoreless for the season’s first seven quarters, fell to 0-2.
“We were officially hired April 7, held our first team workout April 9 and haven’t looked back or stopped since,” Knause said. “The kids have bought into the little things and it showed up tonight.”
Joey Hello paced the Hillers’ ground attack with 173 yards on 15 carries. His running mate Andrew Durig chipped in with 92 yards on 15 totes. Quarterback Jonah Williamson completed 6 of 9 throws for 83 yards and an interception for Trinity.
Chartiers Valley was led by Austin Efthimiades’ 101 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Colts quarterback Gavin Owens was under siege from the Hiller pass rush much of the evening as he was sacked three times. He did finish 9-of-15 passing for 75 yards passing and a score.
After forcing a Colts punt, Trinity established the ground game from the start as they marched 54 yards in five plays. Durig carried the ball all five times from a direct snap and sealed the drive with a seven-yard run up the middle into the end zone. Durig highlighted the march with a 30-yard run that was punctuated by him running over Colts defensive back Lamont Payne Jr. at the 7-yard line. Andy Palm knocked home the extra point, giving Trinity a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.
Trinity made it 14-0 early in the second quarter courtesy of their special teams.
An errant fourth down snap was tracked down by Owens who attempted to punt it out of his own end zone. The kick was shanked and picked up by Jack Dufalla on the Colts’ 10. He broke two tackles and edged his way into an improbable touchdown and gave the hosts a two score lead at the 10:56 mark of the second period.
The Hillers added more distance between themselves and Chartiers Valley with a 52-yard drive that was capped by a Durig 1-yard plunge, pushing the Hillers’ advantage to 21-0.
“Andrew and Joey are great backs,” Knause noted. “But it was on our line to physical. We tell them they are an elite line on paper, they have to prove it on the field. They did that tonight.”
Trinity looked to make it a 28-0 lead before the half, but Payne, a Penn State recruit, intercepted a Jonah Williamson pass in the end zone to quell the threat.
Trinity’s defense was imposing in the first half, notching four quarterback first half sacks and completely shutting down the Chartiers Valley ground game. The Hillers’ front wall of Ty Branco, Jase Banco and Mason Kraeer, controlled the line of scrimmage and allowed the Hillers’ linebackers and secondary to roam and make plays.
Chartiers Valley did march into Hiller real estate twice but were denied points thanks to Trinity’s ability to pressure the passer and control the line of scrimmage.
“We have a mindset that we can be and will be a physical football team,” Knause added.
The Hillers made it 28-0 on the opening drive of the second half when they marched 80 yards in six plays. Hello finished the drive with a 23-yard touchdown scamper.
If Trinity thought the issue was settled, the Colts did not as they scored twice to make things a bit interesting in the fourth.
Efthimiades was able to get the Colts on the scoreboard early in the fourth when he blasted through the middle and outraced several Hillers defenders for a 51-yard touchdown run. Trinity blocked the extra-point attempt, leaving the Hillers’ advantage at 28-6 with 10:31 remaining.
The Colts struck again and inched closer when Owens fired a 46-yard touchdown strike to Payne as he was getting hit on fourth-and-10. Joseph Krug knocked in the extra-point as Chartiers Valley pulled to within 28-13 with 7:09 left in the fourth.
But the Hillers refused to yield as they took over on their own 20 and drove 80 yards to seal the deal. Williamson capped the march with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone. Hello was the catalyst with a 46-yard run to deep in Colts territory, setting up the clinching score.
“We got a little sloppy there in the fourth quarter, but we were able to finish,” Knause said. “I’m proud of our guys tonight.”
Trinity will take to the road next week as the Hillers face Peters Township in McMurray.
