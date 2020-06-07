Peters Township defensive back Donovan McMillon, who is the most heavily recruited football player from Washington County in more than a decade, recently narrowed his list of finalists to five schools.
A 6-2, 195-pound safety, McMillon has whittled his choices down to Virginia Tech in the ACC, Florida and Texas A&M in the Southeastern Conference, Oklahoma in the Big 12 and Oregon in the Pac-12.
Rivals ranks McMillon, who is also an outstanding wrestler, as the 19th-best prospect from Pennsylvania in the 2021 recruiting class. He is ranked the No. 6 prospect in the state by 24/7 Sports and No. 144 nationally.
Muchnock resigns
Lindsy Muchnock resigned as Ringgold’s girls basketball coach after two seasons.
Muchnock said she resigned because she is taking a teaching position in Maryland.
In her two seasons, Muchnock guided Ringgold to a 14-29 overall record including a 7-21 mark in Class 4A Section 3. The Rams are moving up to Class 5A for the next two seasons.
Muchnock’s resignation leaves two girls basketball head coaching vacancies in the Mon Valley. Ronnie Drennen recently resigned at Belle Vernon, also after two seasons.
Best in the state
What school had the most dominant football program in Pennsylvania over the last decade?
The website MaxPreps.com tried to answer that question by coming up with a mathematic formula that determined the top 20 programs in the state. The winner was St. Joseph Prep, which won five state titles and had two undefeated seasons. Archbishop Wood and Erie Prep were ranked No. 2 and 3, respectively.
The best WPIAL program was deemed to be North Allegheny at No. 4, just ahead of Pittsburgh Central Catholic at No. 5.
South Fayette, which had state championships in 2013 and 2014, and was runner-up in 2010, was ranked the 15th-best program in the state.
The other WPIAL programs that cracked the 20 were Pine-Richland (No. 8), Clairton (No. 10) and Aliquippa (No. 12).
Waiting for Wolf
Though Gov. Tom Wolf has not mentioned when high school sports activities will be permitted to resume – many people were expecting an announcement last Friday – the PIAA did advise school administrators to make return-to-play plans for their districts.
The PIAA posted a press release on its website Friday and stated that it won’t clear teams to resume voluntary offseason workouts without COVID-19 guidance from the governor’s office. Schools were asked to focus their planning on pre‐workout screening; limitations on number of students participating together; sanitizing facilities; permitted types of physical activity; usage of athletic equipment and individualized hydration.
The PIAA has banned high school sports activities in Pennsylvania until at least July 1, though that could change with approval of state officials.