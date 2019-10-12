BELLE VERNON — Jared Hartman ran for two touchdowns and passed for two others, and Devin Whitlock scored two times as Belle Vernon rolled over West Mifflin 40-7 Friday night in the Class 4A Big Big Eight Conference.
Hartman had TD runs of three and one yards, and threw scoring passes of 23 yards to Whitlock and 17 yards to Nolan Labuda as Belle Vernon improved to 5-1 in the conference and 6-1 overall.
Hartman completed eight of 14 passes for 123 yards and set the school's single-season record for touchdown passes.
Whitlock returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Larry Callaway rushed for 79 yards on 14 carries for Belle Vernon.
West Mifflin (3-1, 4-4) has lost two in a row.