PLUM — Jared Hartman completed 25 of 27 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns, and also ran for a score, as Belle Vernon rolled over Plum 58-17 in a non-conference game Friday night.
Hartman had TD strikes of 12 yards to Nolan Labuda, 5 and 9 yards to Hunter Ruokonen and 67 yards to Logan Brooks. Hartman also had a one-yard scoring plunge as Belle Vernon improved to 7-1.
Devin Whitlock had a 58-yard kickoff return for a score, and Larry Callaway rushed for 82 yards, which included TDs of seven and one yards.