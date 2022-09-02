Washington football helmet

CLAIRTON — Ruben Gordon caught three touchdown passes and scooped up a blocked punt and returned it 20 yards for another score as Washington won at Clairton 48-20 in a non-conference game Friday night.

Wash High (2-0) remains undefeated with a pair of victories over Class A foes. After the first quarter ended tied 6-6, the Prexies were in control the rest of the way, pushing out to 20-12 lead at halftime and then dominating the second half.

