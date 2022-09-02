CLAIRTON — Ruben Gordon caught three touchdown passes and scooped up a blocked punt and returned it 20 yards for another score as Washington won at Clairton 48-20 in a non-conference game Friday night.
Wash High (2-0) remains undefeated with a pair of victories over Class A foes. After the first quarter ended tied 6-6, the Prexies were in control the rest of the way, pushing out to 20-12 lead at halftime and then dominating the second half.
Davoun Fuse got Washington off to a 6-0 lead when he returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown.
Gordon put the Prexies in front for good in the second quarter when he caught a 26-yard TD pass from Logan Carlisle. The duo hooked up again, this time for a 14-yard scoring strike, that made it 20-6.
Carlisle, who completed eight of 12 passes for 134 yards, threw his third touchdown to Gordon, this one covering 20 yards in the third quarter that made the score 27-12.
Gordon's blocked punt return made it 34-12 in the fourth quarter. After a touchdown by Clairton (0-2), Wash High's Eddie Lewis and Zach Welsh closed the scoring. Lewis rambled 10 yards for a TD and Welsh had a 63-yard scoring jaunt.
Welsh had 120 rushing yards on seven carries. Gordon caught five passes for 95 yards and the three touchdowns.
Washington totaled 323 yards of offense compared to Clairton's 281.
