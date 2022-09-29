The sixth weekend of the high school football season could be make-or-break time for several teams in the area. Though it’s still September, there are only four more weekends left in the regular season after this one, so the road to the postseason starts tonight.
Here are five things to watch as the season crosses into its second half:
1. Game of the Week, part 1 – The first of the games between Class 2A Century Conference contenders happens tonight when Sto-Rox (2-0, 2-2) plays at McGuffey (2-0, 4-1).
Sto-Rox and McGuffey are the only 2-0 teams in the Century Conference. Because the Century has an odd number of member schools, not every team has played two conference games.
Don’t be caught off guard by Sto-Rox’s record. The Vikings lost their first two games, both by three points, to Steel Valley, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, and Avonworth, a 4-1 team in Class 3A. Sto-Rox won its two Century Conference games by a combined score of 134-7.
McGuffey’s two conference victories were by a combined 118-20 score.
Last year, Sto-Rox defeated McGuffey 36-0 but that score was a bit misleading. The Highlanders lost three fumbles in that game, including two in Sto-Rox territory. One of those lost fumbles came at the Sto-Rox 2-yard line and led to a 98-yard TD run by the Vikings.
McGuffey has played well on offense, averaging 45 points per game. The key matchup will be the Highlanders’ defense against Sto-Rox’s offense, which averages 44 per game.
2. Game of the week, part 2 – In the Tri-County South Conference, Mapletown (2-0, 5-0) plays at California (1-1, 4-1).
A week ago, California looked like it might be the top team in the Tri-County South. After a turnover-plagued loss at Monessen, the Trojans will have to win tonight against undefeated Mapletown to keep their title hopes alive.
The Trojans outgained Monessen by more than 100 yards but couldn’t overcome five turnovers. Cal’s Spencer Petrucci rushed for 140 yards in that game.
Mapletown, which steamrolled Carmichaels 42-0 last week, is 5-0 for the first time since 1968.
3. New scoreboard – Washington will dedicate the new digital scoreboard at Wash High Stadium before the start of the Prexies’ homecoming game against Waynesburg.
The scoreboard will be dedicated in the memory of former Prexies football and basketball player Caleb Jackson, a 2020 alum. Jackson’s former employer, 84 Lumber, donated the scoreboard.
Washington superintendent George Lammay said the school district is “honored to have this gift from 84 Lumber in memory of an outstanding young man and star athlete who was loved by his family and many friends in the district and community.”
4. Trinity’s playoff chances – The Hillers (1-1, 2-3) can take a giant step toward securing a playoff berth tonight when it hosts Latrobe. Trinity is currently in a three-way tie for third place in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference. The top four teams will qualify for the postseason.
Trinity already owns a win over Connellsville, one of the teams it is tied with in the standings. Latrobe is at the bottom of the standings at 0-2 in the conference and 2-3 overall. The Wildcats, however, are no pushover. Last week, Latrobe lost 10-7 to Laurel Highlands, the other team tied with Trinity. The Wildcats also have a win over a good Franklin Regional team.
A victory for Trinity, which still has a conference game remaining against winless Ringgold, should be enough for the Hillers to reach the postseason. A loss, however, would give Latrobe hope and a tiebreaker advantage on Trinity.
5. Brady running for 2,000? – The O-R’s annual football preview edition last month had a feature about this being the Year of the Running Back in the local area. One of the two players on the cover of that edition was West Greene’s Colin Brady, who has lived up to the hype. Brady leads the WPIAL in rushing by a wide margin with 1,322 yards – he’s averaging 13.6 yards per carry – and is second in scoring with 102 points. With five games remaining in the regular season, Brady has a shot at a 2,000-yard season. He has been held under 200 yards in only one game this season.
The Pioneers play tonight at Monessen, and the Greyhounds appear to be the best defense the Pioneers have faced so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.