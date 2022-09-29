McGuffey football practice

Mark Marietta/For the Observer-Reporter

McGuffey has sprinted to a 2-0 record in the Class 2A Century Conference and will host Sto-Rox tonight in a battle for sole possession of first place in the league.

The sixth weekend of the high school football season could be make-or-break time for several teams in the area. Though it’s still September, there are only four more weekends left in the regular season after this one, so the road to the postseason starts tonight.

Here are five things to watch as the season crosses into its second half:

Sports editor Chris Dugan can be reached at dugan@observer-reporter.com

Sports Editor

Since 1986, Chris Dugan has been covering local sports for the Observer-Reporter, and named sports editor in 2006. Before joining the O-R, he was sports editor at the Democrat-Messenger, and a former member of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In