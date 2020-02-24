Lance Getsy, who led the Charleroi Cougars to a conference championship and a WPIAL Class AA semifinals appearance in 2018 and a postseason berth last season, has resigned as the Cougars’ head football coach.
Getsy, 44, has accepted a new position in the Franklin Regional School District. He is currently a special education teacher in the Elizabeth Forward School District.
While Getsy would not confirm it, sources said Monday he is expected to join the Panthers’ coaching staff as an assistant to head Coach Greg Botta. Getsy was an assistant at Franklin Regional – under Botta – the two seasons prior to going to Charleroi.
Under Getsy, Charleroi won 17 of 22 games (.773 winning percentage) and went 11-3 in the Century Conference.
The Cougars shared the conference title with Washington in 2018 but scored a huge, season-opening win over the Little Prexies.
Charleroi defeated Riverside and Mohawk in the WPIAL playoffs before losing to South Side Beaver, 26-21, at Canon-McMillan.
“It’s really hard,” Getsy said. “I really enjoyed my time at Charleroi. It was a tremendous opportunity to work with so many people who supported me and the program. I will miss that and miss the kids.
“That (first) season is going to be a season I will always remember. To start off the way we did and really work hard to change the environment and culture is a credit to everyone who played a part.
“We tried to include everyone in the school, parents, the community and the players in the program and in the success. We were all working toward a common goal.”
This past season, the Cougars finished third in the Century and lost at Freedom, 21-14, in the opening round of the playoffs.
Getsy succeeded Donnie Militzer, who resigned after the 2017 season when he led Charleroi to its first postseason berth since 2004.
Getsy’s brother, Luke, was a quarterback at Pitt and Akron, and is the quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers.
In addition to Franklin Regional, Lance Getsy coached at Steel Valley, Norwin, Gateway and Elizabeth Forward.
Brady Barbero, Charleroi athletic director, said the search for Getsy’s replacement will begin immediately.
“We will go through the process and put the word out there,” Barbero said. “We hope we get some good candidates.
“I wish Lance the best of luck. This is a good opportunity for him.”
Getsy called the move “bittersweet” but is doing what is best for his family.
“I’m leaving an amazing school district in Elizabeth Forward and a football program and school at Charleroi that became special to me. I am excited to go to Franklin Regional.”
Charleroi will be the fourth area district to have a different football coach in 2020 from 2019. Previously, Carmichaels, Fort Cherry and Monessen hired new head coaches.
The Cougars will again play in the Century Conference next season. The realigned conference also includes Beth-Center, Chartiers-Houston, Frazier, McGuffey, Washington and Waynesburg,