ROGERSVILLE — Colin Brady ran for 209 yards and three touchdowns, but Greensburg Central Catholic had too much firepower in a 48-30 victory over West Greene in non-conference action Friday night.
Billy Whitlatch scored on an eight-yard run and Brady on a four yarder to provide the Pioneers (3-1) with a 14-7 lead with 5:39 left in the second quarter after Patrick Durbin kicked two PATs.
