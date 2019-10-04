MAPLETOWN — Greensburg Central Catholic scored 28 first-quarter points and cruised to a 47-27 non-conference win over Mapletown on Friday night.
Ben LaCarte returned an interception 38 yards for a score only 24 seconds into the game and GCC (6-1) had a kickoff return for a TD in the fourth quarter.
GCC led 28-0 at halftime and 34-0 in the third quarter before Mapletown (1-6) scored four touchdowns in a little more than 14 minutes.
Mapletown's Max Vanata threw TD passes of 13 yards to Clay Menear and 55 yards to Landan Stevenson, and Stevenson ran for scores of five and 55 yards. Stevenson finished with 161 rushing yards on 25 carries and Cohen Stout had 101 on 14 attempts. Vanata was 11 of 22 for 138 yards.
Mapletown outgained GCC, 432-309.