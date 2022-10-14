Laurel Highlands found the going tough against Trinity’s defense Friday night.
The Mustangs did what they usually in those situations, though. They looked for Rodney Gallagher to give them a spark.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Laurel Highlands found the going tough against Trinity’s defense Friday night.
The Mustangs did what they usually in those situations, though. They looked for Rodney Gallagher to give them a spark.
The West Virginia recruit did just with two rushing touchdowns and one through the air to help Laurel Highlands fend off the gritty Hillers, 20-8, in a Class 4A Big Seven Conference game at Hiller Field.
Gallagher rushed for 149 yards and passed for 75 yards as the Mustangs improved to 3-1 in the conference and 5-2 overall.
“He’s our leader,” Laurel Highlands coach Rich Kolesar said. “He did a great job of taking charge tonight when we needed him to.”
Trinity saw their playoff hopes end as the fall to 1-4 and 2-5.
Laurel Highlands’ defense bent but didn’t break until allowing a 2-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Jonah Williamson to Andrew Durig with 1:06 left in the game. Williamson also tossed a two-point conversion pass to Joey Hello to set the final score.
The game was scoreless until late in the second quarter when Laurel Highlands’ defense helped turn the tide. The Mustangs stopped Durig on a fourth-and-1 run, giving LH the ball at the Trinity 36 with 3:06 left in the half.
Gallagher ran for an 11-yard gain then darted 25 yards for a touchdown with Harry Radcliffe adding the extra point for a 7-0 halftime lead.
Gallagher led the Mustangs on a 60-yard touchdown drive on their first possession of the second half. The key play was a fourth-and-3 pass from Gallagher to Antwan Black for 28 yards to the Trinity 5.
Gallagher hit Kaden Friel with a 5-yard touchdown pass on a rollout two plays later to make it 13-0. The Hillers blocked Radcliffe’s extra-point attempt.
Laurel Highlands all but put the game away with a 71-yard drive the next time it got the ball with Gallagher covering the final 11 with his second touchdown run.
“He’s tough to contain for four quarters,” Hillers coach Dan Knause said. “I thought we had a great game plan. We switched some things up. We played well enough defensively to win. We didn’t play well enough offensively. Ultimately that’s on me.”
Williamson completed 10 of 22 passes for 108 yards and one interception. Luke Lacock pulled in five receptions for 68 yards. Durig led the ground game with 14 carries for 55 yards.
Trinity had a chance to get on the board late in the first quarter after stopping Laurel Highlands on a fourth-and-1 play at the Mustang 39. The Hillers had to settle for an Andy Palm 31-yard field goal attempt which he missed.
“It’s frustrating,” Knause said of his team’s inability to score until the end. “That’s kind of been our Achilles heel. The kids are giving a great effort. We’re never going to blame them. We had some opportunities. I hurt for them right now.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.