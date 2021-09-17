MONONGAHELA — Rodney Gallagher had a hand in four touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter, as Laurel Highlands rallied past Rinngold, 32-29, in the Big Eight Conference for both teams.
Gallagher had two short runs in the fourth quarter to wipe away the Rams' lead. Gallagher earlier returned a punt 89 yards for a touchdown.
The win put Laurel Highlands record at 4-0, the first time LH has won four straight to start the season in program history. Ringgold move to 2-2 overall.
Gallagher threw for 172 yards and ran for another 24.
Landon Oslowski scored two touchdowns for Ringggold, rushing for 172 yards on 30 carries.
Ringgold quarterback Deondre Dotson threw one pass, a 24-yards touchdown to Donte Kinds to open the scoring.