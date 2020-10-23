UNIONTOWN — Tyson Brophy was stopped one yard short on a potential go-ahead, two-point conversion attempt as Trinity's comeback bid ended Friday night with a 34-33 Big Eight Conference loss to Laurel Highlands.
Despite failing to convert on the two-point conversion attempt with 42 seconds left in the game, the Hillers still had life after recovering the ensuing onside kick. Trinity turned the ball over on downs, however, on the possession.
Quarterback Connor Roberts led the Hillers' (2-4, 3-4) rally against the host Mustangs (2-4, 2-5), completing 16 of 33 passes for 147 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.
Roberts nearly led Trinity on a game-winning drive. He scored a seven-yard touchdown with 42 seconds remaining in the game.
Hillers running back Micah Finley also rushed for 235 yards on 25 carries. He scored a 46-yard touchdown in the third quarter and Brophy also added two touchdowns on runs of six and four yards.
Laurel Highlands was led by the outstanding play of Rodney Gallagher. The sophomore quarterback completed 7 of 18 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns passes to Demonte Kiss and Jayden Pratt.
Gallagher also carried the ball 19 times for 80 yards. He scored on a 46-yard touchdown run and added a pair of interception returns for touchdowns of 75 and 60 yards.