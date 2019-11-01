FREEDOM — Cole Beck threw a tiebreaking one-yard TD pass to tight end Noah Valles in the third quarter and the Freedom defense held Charleroi to negative yardage in the second half as the Bulldogs won 21-14 in a Class 2A first-round game Friday night.
Legend Davis scored both touchdown for Charleroi (7-3), on a 76-yard pass from Alex Conrad to open the scoring and an 82-yard kickoff return in the second quarter that made it 14-14.
Freedom (8-3) held Charleroi to minus-9 yards total offense in the second half.