PERRYOPOLIS — Kenny Fine ran for three first-half touchdowns as Frazier kept its playoff hopes alive with a 40-14 victory over Waynesburg in the Class 2A Century Conference Friday.
Frazier (2-1, 2-2) took an 8-0 lead only 19 seconds into the game and pushed the gap to 34-7 by halftime.
Fine scored on runs of 35, 35 and 70 yards. Dom Dorcon had a 35-yard TD pass and scored on a one-yard plunge for the Commodores.
Waynesburg's Darnell Johnson had a 13-yard scoring run in the first quarter that cut Frazier's lead to 8-7, but the Raiders (0-4, 0-4) didn't score again until the fourth quarter on a 5-yard run by Brayden Woods.
Waynesburg had 240 rushing yards but only one yard through the air and lost three fumbles. Frazier rushed for 334 yards.