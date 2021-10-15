AVELLA — KJ Rush ran for a one touchdown, passed for another and threw a pair of two-point conversion passes in Avella's 22-point fourth quarter as the Eagles rallied for a 30-21 victory over visiting Bentworth in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game Friday night.
The win was the first of the season for Avella (1-4, 1-7), which overcame a 21-8 deficit after three quarters.
A 65-yard touchdown run and Rush's two-point conversion pass to Brandon Samol cut the gap to 21-16. Rush then capped a drive with a one-yard run to give the Eagles the lead, and his conversion pass, again to Samol, made it 24-21.
Noah Markle capped the scoring with a 14-yard TD jaunt for the Eagles.
Seth Adams helped Bentworth build a 21-8 lead by scoring on runs of one and 10 yards. Lucas Burt also had a two-yard scoring run for the Bearcats (1-4, 2-5).
The only Avella touchdown in the first three quarters was a 45-yard pass from Rush to Samol.
Rush passed for 155 yards.