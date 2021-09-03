McDONALD — Maddox Truschel accounted for four touchdowns as Fort Cherry trounced Avella 49-8 in a non-conference game Friday night at Jim Garry Stadium.
Trushel threw three touchdowns to Dylan Rogers and scored on a run of 30 yards for the Rangers, who rebounded nicely from last week's loss to Chartiers-Houston.
He finished up with 130 yards passing.
Truschell hit scoring passes of 39, 10 and 14 yards for the Rangers (1-1).
Anthony D'Alessandro returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown.
KJ Rush scored on a 10-yard run for Avella (0-2) to avoid the shutout.
Fort Cherry held Rush to just 18 yards passing