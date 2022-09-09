McDONALD — Fort Cherry scored 28 points in the second half to take a 48-22 victory over Beth-Center in a non-conference game Friday night at Jim Garry Stadium.
Freshman quarterback Matt Seig accounted for five touchdowns, three rushing and two passing for the Rangers (2-1). He helped the Rangers accumulate 456 total yards.
Dom Revi threw for 137 and a touchdown for Beth-Center (1-2).
Fort Cherry built a 21-8 halftime lead on Seig's arm and legs. The Fort Cherry quarterback ran for two 8-yards touchdowns and threw a 5-yard pass to Braydon Cook to make it 21-0.
But Beth-Center scored minutes before the half when Dom Revi hit Ethan Varesko with a 49-yard circus coach for a touchdown. Tyler Debnar caught the two-point conversion.
Beth Center got to within five, 21-16, when Jonas Sussman went over from 14 yards and Revi threw the two-point conversion pass to Tyler Debnar in the third.
Nashaun Sutton and Nate Heirendt then scored touchdowns to put the game out of reach.
