CORAOPOLIS – Matt Sieg took care of all the scoring and reached a milestone as Fort Cherry downed Cornell, 27-7, in a Class A Black Hills Conference game Friday night that might go a long way in helping the Rangers reach the playoffs.
Fort Cherry raised its conference record to 3-2 and overall mark to 5-3. Cornell fell to 2-3 in the conference and 3-4 overall. The teams entered the night tied for fourth place in the conference.
The Rangers broke fast out of the gate with Sieg leading the way. He scored from 20 yards out five minutes into the game.
Sieg then scored again, breaking off a 48-yard run for a touchdown with 4:38 left in the first quarter to make it 14-0.
Sieg reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark with a nine-yard run in the first quarter that gave him 101 for the game and 1,005 for his short career.
Avoiding injury, Sieg should reach 1,000 yards passing soon. He entered the game with 833 passing yards, needing 167 passing yards to reach that milestone.
The last quarterback in the area to rush for 1,000 yards and pass for 1,000 yards was Trenton Carter of Carmichaels, who accomplished the feat last year. Carter passed for 1,220 yards and rushed for 1,069 yards.
Seig broke the game open with a 77-yard punt return for a touchdown to make it a 21-7 game. He would go on to score again, this time from four yards out, in the fourth quarter.
Fort Cherry outgained Cornell 132-minus-14 in the first quarter. Cornell controlled the second quarter, outgaining Fort Cherry, 73-3, in yardage.
Cornell managed to cut Fort Cherry’s lead to 14-7 when E.J. Dawson bulled over from three yards out.
