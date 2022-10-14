Fort Cherry football helmet

CORAOPOLIS – Matt Sieg took care of all the scoring and reached a milestone as Fort Cherry downed Cornell, 27-7, in a Class A Black Hills Conference game Friday night that might go a long way in helping the Rangers reach the playoffs.

Fort Cherry raised its conference record to 3-2 and overall mark to 5-3. Cornell fell to 2-3 in the conference and 3-4 overall. The teams entered the night tied for fourth place in the conference.

