McDONALD — Chase Belsterling scored two touchdowns and Jake Tkach had a hand in two other scores as Fort Cherry rolled over Cornell 41-6 in a Class A Big Seven Conference game Friday night at Jim Garry Stadium.
Fort Cherry (3-4, 3-4) finished the season with a flurry, winning three of its final four games with the lone loss being by one point at Union.
Belsterling scored on runs of three and 93 yards in the first half as the Rangers forged a 27-0 halftime lead. Belsterling rushed for 161 yards on only nine carries.
Maddox Trusche lrushed for 114 yards on 18 carries and had a 12-yard TD scamper that gave the Rangers a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.
Tkach threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Nasier Sutton and added a one-yard scoring plunge. Connor Kozares' one-yard TD gave Fort Cherry a 41-0 lead.
Cornell (1-6, 1-6) scored its only points on a kickoff return.