BELLEVUE — Maddox Truschel passed for two first-quarter touchdowns and ran for another before halftime, and Chase Belsterling rambled for a pair of scores as Fort Cherry ended a 21-game losing streak by thumping Northgate 38-8 Friday night in a Class A Big Seven Conference game.
The win was the first for Fort Cherry (1-3, 1-3) since a 20-14 victory over Carlynton on Aug. 31, 2018.
This was also the first victory for new Fort Cherry coach Tanner Garry.
The outcome wasn't in doubt for very long as Truschel threw TD passes of 31 yards to Anthony D'Alessandro and 39 yards to Dylan Rogers in the opening quarter.
After Truschel scambled 19 yards to make it 21-0, Belsterling had TD runs of three and four yards. Nashaun Sutton booted a 20-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Northgate (0-4, 0-4) has lost 28 in a row. The Flames turned the ball over on a fumble inside the Rangers' five-yard line and threw an interception in the end zone, both in the second quarter.