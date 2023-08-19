BELLE VERNON – The million-dollar smile and the gleam in the eye of Belle Vernon senior Quinton Martin only tells part of the story.
For those that know “Q,” as he is called by those close to him, they know his jovial nature is anything but a façade.
For outsiders who have never met the All-American and have only seen his highlights, his statistics or the constant publicity bestowed on him, it is hard to believe how down to earth and level-headed Martin can be.
His statistics are what you would see in a video game, and when you consider he sat out the second half of most Interstate Conference games last season, it makes the numbers even more impressive.
Martin has 2,633 career rushing yards and 39 touchdowns on only 284 attempts, 762 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 48 receptions, two kickoff return touchdowns, two punt return touchdowns, nine career interceptions and one interception return for a score.
But the most fascinating attribute about the Penn State commit and No. 1-rated recruit in Pennsylvania is that he has always been a team-first player, and he finds it hard to believe that he and his classmates are in their last season, defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A championships.
“Four years have gone fast,” he said. “It’s upsetting to know this is it.”
Martin’s father, also named Quinton, was an all-state running back at Monessen and received Division I interest after twice rushing for more than 1,000 yards in a season.
Elder Quinton’s brother and young Quinton’s uncle, Shawn Martin, was also an all-state honoree at Monessen and committed to Akron. As a senior, Shawn led the WPIAL with a 15-yards-per-carry average and also had 15.5 sacks.
Young Quinton says he sees similarities with both his dad and uncle when watching old game films.
When talking about seeing his dad’s film, there was a definitely gleam in Q’s eyes.
“I have seen film on him. My uncle and my mom showed me a lot, and I feel I have his shiftiness,” he said. “I can be shifty, I know how to handle the ball and how to run downhill. I am more of a hybrid. My dad was short, fast and quick and I am taller, shifty and have downhill speed. I took a lot out of my dad’s film to learn what I can be in the future.
“My uncle was a big boy, a fullback, running downhill and over guys. I have that in me, too. I have his size. I like to say I am more of a hybrid of my dad and my uncle. It's in my blood.”
One of a kind
Belle Vernon coach Matt Humbert admits he sometimes has trouble coming up with new ways to descibe Martin.
“It is hard to always give the verbiage because the verbiage has been said so much,” Humbert said. “He is charismatic, positive and a great teammate. He was dynamic last year, but we think he can be even more dynamic this year.”
Martin’s talents aren’t limited to the football field. He has scored 985 points in three seasons for Belle Vernon’s basketball team.
“He has worked hard to get to where he is,” said Leopards basketball coach Joe Salvino said. “Hopefully, he continues and gets out of football what he puts into it. I knew football was his sport, but I told him he might be able to play two sports because of his athletic ability.”
Martin’s ability was evident to Greg Steeber, his middle school football coach, and Rich Gregory, his middle school basketball coach.
“There was something special there,” Steeber said. “No matter where we played him, he didn’t question anything. We had a tremendous amount of talent, and we would put him at receiver, at running back, wherever, and he never questioned it.”
Steeber quickly noted what kind of person he had in Martin.
Steeber quickly adjusted to what kind of person Martin was, even in middle school.
“He is the most respectful young man I have ever had the opportunity to be around, and not just coach,” he said. “There is something about him that makes you just like him as a person. He is a great teammate and celebrates the success of his teammates.
“He could easily be that kid on a pedestal and say, ‘feed me the ball,’ but he is a great team player. I can’t speak high enough for his character. He is an outstanding person, and that is very rare.”
Gregory’s opinion mirrored Steeber’s.
“He was phenomenal at the middle school level, and he dominated the game in all facets,” said Gregory. “He was always very disciplined with work ethic and worked hard.
“You could clearly see that he had something special, just his athletic ability for his young age was phenomenal. He was, and is, one of a kind.”
Martin has always been a “we” person on and off the field and court and not a “me” person, and it is his sense of family that helps motivate him.
Video game moves
Martin has been known to make the video game-like plays look easy. One that stands out was his 51-yard punt return touchdown against Avonworth in the WPIAL championship game at Acrisure Stadium.
“I thought I was going to take it back,” he said. “I saw the left sideline was clear and got as close to it as I could. I cut back because I saw the one man come towards me. You don’t think, you just go.”
Belle Vernon senior quarterback Braden Laux, an Eastern Michigan commit, said some of Martin’s moves surprise even his teammates.
“It is like watching a video game with juke moves,” he said.
When asked if he plays video games, and uses jukes, Martin gave an interesting answer.
“I’m not really a gamer. I go to the gym or hang out with my friends,” he said. “I feel like if I played too much, I would get addicted and I don’t want to play all day. I would rather be productive.”
After hesitating, Martin laughed.
“But when I get into heated arguments with friends, you have to go on Madden and show them who is better,” he said.
In the game
When Martin announced his decision in April, without fanfare, to attend Penn State, it was unlike other big-time recruits who have overdone announcement ceremonies. To those closest to Martin, it wasn’t a surprise.
“Q handled the process the right way,” Humbert said. “Everyone says the recruiting process is the best time of your life, but it is stressful and hard. There are a lot of people constantly calling you. It’s one thing for me or you to handle 20 calls or 50 emails a day, but for a kid that age it can be stressful and overwhelming.
“The pressure valve has been released and we get to see him just be Q again.”
A relaxed Martin is going to be trouble for opponents, and it will be all about family and team for the 6-2, 205-pound standout.
