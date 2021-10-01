WEST MIFFLIN — Alex Tush kicked a 19-yard field goal in the waning minutes to give Trinity a 20-19 victory over West Mifflin in a Big Eight Conference game Friday night.
Tush also kicked a 30-yarder in the fourth quarter to set up the game winner for Trinity (1-2, 2-4),
Connor Robeters started the scoring by sending a 73-yard pass to Andrew Durig. Roberts then sent a 26-yarder to Jeremy Sikora to make it 14-7. Tush then hit his first field goal to make it 17-7.
West Mifflin then scored twice to take a 19-17 lead.
Roberts completed 13 of 24 passes for 238 yards and a couple of TDs. Durig caught four passes for 142 yards.