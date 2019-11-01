IMPERIAL — Savon Wilson's 27-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter gave Cornell a 32-27 victory over California in a Class A first-round game played Friday night at West Allegheny High School.
It is the first playoff victory in Cornell's history. The Raiders (9-1) will play top-seeded Clairton in the semifinals.
Wilson's TD run came only 33 seconds after California's Lucas Qualk ran 36 yards for a score and Jimmy Lallier's extra-point kick gave the Trojans a 27-26 lead.
The game was close throughout. Cornell led 20-12 at halftime and 26-20 after three quarters. California lost quarterback Cochise Ryan to an injury during the game. Ryan opened the scoring with a one-yard TD run.
Cornell quarterback Zaier Harrison threw for two scores and ran 13 yards for a touchdown. Ameer Hibbler had a 22-yard TD run and caught a 12-yard scoring pass.
Qualk had two scoring runs for California (7-4) and Jaeden Zuzak added an 18-yard TD juant.