McDONALD — Ethan Faletto and Nathan Heirendt each topped 100 rushing yards, leading Fort Cherry to a 42-14 win over Carlynton in the Class A Black Hills Conference.
The win clinched a playoff berth for Fort Cherry (4-2, 6-3).
Faletto ran for 104 yards, Heirendt had 102 and each had one touchdown. Rangers quarterback Matt Sieg threw for 127 yards and two touchdowns and added two rushing scores.
