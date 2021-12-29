Three local high school football players were named Wednesday to the Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state team in Class A, including one on the first team.
Fort Cherry senior linebacker Mitchell Cook, who was among the top tacklers in the state for the second consecutive season, was selected as the first team middle linebacker.
A pair of West Greene players, senior fullback Corey Wise and senior tight end Nathan Orndoff, were named to the second team offense.
When there was a tackle being made by a Fort Cherry player, the chances were good that it was Cook (5-10, 225) making the stop. A one-man wrecking crew on defense, Cook was credited with 119 tackles, an average of 14.9 per game. Cook was named first team All-Class A Big Seven Conference at both linebacker and offensive line.
Cook had an 84-yard interception return for a touchdown against Shenango and returned a fumble 56 yards for a score against Union.
Wise (5-11, 235), a senior, was part of a dynamic running attack at West Greene, along with tailback Colin Brady. Wise rushed for 554 yards and averaged better than six yards per attempt. He also cleared the way for Brady, who rushed for 1,444 yards.
Orndoff, also a senior, caught only 10 passes but averaged 35.4 yards per catch. He had one game with 169 receiving yards on only four receptions.