Matt Sieg (copy)

Mark Marietta/For the Observer-Reporter

Fort Cherry quarterback Matt Sieg accounted for 3,203 yards of offense and had a hand in 44 touchdowns as a freshman.

The Fort Cherry High School football team should put up some big numbers this season.

Led by sophomore quarterback Matt Sieg and a strong supporting cast of offensive lineman and talented skill players, the Rangers are expected to be explosive.

