The Fort Cherry High School football team should put up some big numbers this season.
Led by sophomore quarterback Matt Sieg and a strong supporting cast of offensive lineman and talented skill players, the Rangers are expected to be explosive.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Fort Cherry High School football team should put up some big numbers this season.
Led by sophomore quarterback Matt Sieg and a strong supporting cast of offensive lineman and talented skill players, the Rangers are expected to be explosive.
If Fort Cherry is to reach its full potential and challenge for the Class A Black Hills Conference championship and advance beyond the WPIAL quarterfinals, then it will be defense that could make the most significant difference.
“We did some things in the offseason, took a step back and really looked at what we were doing defensively,” said Rangers coach Tanner Garry. “We figured out ways to improve what we’re doing.
“While we want them to know what they’re doing. We also want them to react and get to the ball. A lot of kids were starting on the defense for the first time. You cannot substitute for experience.”
A season ago, the Rangers averaged 37 points in going 8-4 overall and put up 33 points per game in posting a 5-2 conference mark.
Those are scoring totals that should secure victory in most games.
However, Fort Cherry yielded nearly 27 points a game in its 12 contests and 25.3 points a game in seven Black Hills battles.
In the postseason, the Rangers allowed 42 points to Monessen in a WPIAL first-round victory and then was eliminated, 30-14, by Rochester in the quarterfinals. That’s 72 points allowed in two postseason games.
“You’re not going to win too many postseason games giving up 36 points,” Garry said. “We must be better on defense if we are to reach our goals. I think we will be.”
Garry believes the Rangers have made some changes that should allow them to play fast and free of some mental and physical burdens on defense.
He credited his coaching staff for sitting down, identifying certain things that were not working or inhibiting Fort Cherry defenders and working out new strategies and schemes.
“We know we have to stop people from scoring,” Garry said. “We made some scheme adjustments. We want our guys to react more.
“I thought the staff did a good job of identifying what needed corrected or changed. We ironed out a lot of things. The kids struggled with some things we were doing last year. We have a lot to improve on but I’m confident we are going to make a positive step defensively this season.
“We haven’t had that 6-foot, 3-inch guy around 285 pounds planted in the middle like some teams,” he continued. “What we have had consistently are the 5-11, 235-to-240-pound guys who are strong and active. So far, we like what we see. The kids put a lot of hours in the weight room.”
The offense will center on Sieg, who opened a lot of eyes and dropped some jaws in 2022.
The sophomore quarterback threw for more than 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for close to 2,000 yards and 33 touchdowns. He registered 36 tackles on defense.
Sieg was the Black Hills Conference Offensive MVP and was a first-team pick on defense.
In the playoff win over Monessen, Sieg ran for 255 yards, threw for 139 and accounted for six TDs.
Some of the linemen Fort Cherry will count on include senior Lou Ryan (6-0, 230), a three-year starter at guard, guard-defensive tackle Brayden Kirby (6-1, 245), senior center-defensive end Anthony Salvini (6-0, 195) and senior center-defensive end Ian Mawhinney (6-1, 240).
“They have played together a long time,” Garry said.
Skill position players include senior tailback Ethan Faletto (5-11, 175), junior running back Nathan Heirendt (6-0, 2000, junior receiver Braydon Cook (6-0, 170), junior receiver Shane Cornalli (6-1, 195), who caught five touchdown passes last season and averaged more than 45 yards receiving per game.
Another player to keep an eye on is freshman Josh Silviera (6-4, 180), who could play tight end and defensive end. He is likely to serve as a backup to Sieg at quarterback.
“We’re going to try and make a run,” Garry said. “Bishop Canevin, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Cornell and Burgettstown are all good programs. First and foremost, we must make sure of taking care of our business in the conference. We all know the Black Hills is a challenging conference.”
Sports Columnist
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.